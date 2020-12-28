Kyle Kuzma heats up as Lakers cruise past T-Wolves

LOS ANGELES -- With Anthony Davis in street clothes and watching from the sideline nursing a calf injury, his replacement in the starting lineup Kyle Kuzma put on a shooting clinic.

The 25-year-old swingman finish 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, totaling 20 points, three assists and three blocks in 29 minutes in helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an easy, 127-91 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The Lakers finished with six players in double figures and led by as many as 42 points.

With the victory, the Lakers improved to 2-1 on the season. Playing in the second of back-to-back games Minnesota dropped to 2-1.

Top player: Along with Kuzma, LeBron James added 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.

What I liked: The Lakers finished with 32 assists on 50 field goals, as they continue to share the basketball on offense. … Marc Gasol got into more of flow offensively, finishing with 12 points (3-of-3 from beyond the arc), eight assists and seven rebounds.

What I did not like: Minnesota shot an embarrassing 6-of-35 (17 percent) from the 3-point line.

Injuries: Davis suffered a right calf strain and did not play against Minnesota. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis will be reevaluated and his status for Monday’s game against the Portland Trailblazers is uncertain. LeBron James appeared to reaggravate his left ankle in the first half but stayed in the game.