LeBron James leads Lakers past Mavericks for first win of season

L.A. controlled game from opening tip, led by as many as 27 points

LOS ANGELES -- With the ring ceremony in the rear-view mirror, LeBron James could get back to focusing on basketball

Playing against one of the favorites to win this year’s MVP award in Dallas Mavericks swingman Luka Doncic, James -- who turns 36 years old on Wednesday -- reminded everyone why he led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title and earned the NBA Finals MVP award.

James and the Lakers (1-1) came out with energy early on, pushing the pace in transition and creating easy buckets. L.A. played with more intensity, leading by as many as 27 points and earning a 138-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks (0-2) on Friday at Staples Center.

James finished 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 31 minutes, passing Oscar Robertson (377) for second-most points on Christmas Day in NBA history. James (383) only trails Kobe Bryant (395).

James had Doncic on him most of the game and got to the basket pretty much whenever he wanted.

Top player: Along with James, Anthony Davis played well, finishing with 28 points and eight rebounds.

What I liked: L.A.’s baby-blue warm-ups looked pretty good -- a nice Christmas touch. … Montrezl Harrell’s “Abominable Snowman” shoes were “unique.” Harrell finished with 22 points and seven rebounds … The Lakers shot 19-for-39 (48.7 percent) from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Mavericks 53-27. … Point guard Dennis Schröder played sticky defense on Doncic, making him uncomfortable most of the game. However, Doncic still got his numbers, finished 9-of-19 from the field and totaling 27 points.

What I did not like: For a second straight game, Marc Gasol started and struggled to have much of an impact on offense. He’s now played 32 minutes and scored two points on two free throws in two games. Gasol did finish with nine rebounds.

Injuries: Davis suffered a cut on the inside of his lip during the first quarter. Davis iced he injury to reduce the swelling and kept playing.

They said it: “I don’t think we’re going to play 11 for all 72 games, for sure. But for now on a game-to-game basis that’s what we’re going to continue to do” – Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on using 11 players in the rotation as his team builds chemistry and familiarity through the first part of the regular season.