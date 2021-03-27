Fiesty Dennis Schröder leads Lakers over Cavaliers

Behind the relentless effort of point guard Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers ended their four-game losing streak with a 100-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at the Staples Center.

Schröder was a pest defensively and the engine for L.A.’s offense, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and five steals.

Schroder made plays like this on offense.

And plays like this on defense.

The victory was L.A.s first win with LeBron James (high-ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right calf strain) both on the sidelines.

Trailing by seven points at the break, the Lakers used a 28-10 third quarter to take an 11-point lead heading into the fourth and never relinquished that lead.

The Lakers improved to 29-17 on the year with the win, while the Cavaliers dropped to 17-28,

Los Angeles finally got back to playing suffocating defense, holding Cleveland to 38 percent shooting from the field.

Top player: Montrezl Harrell led all scorers with 24 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes

What I liked: The Lakers had a 58-42 advantage in points in the paint. L.A. finished with a season-high 15 steals.



What I didn’t like: The Lakers still struggled to take care of the basketball, finishing with 23 turnovers.

Injuries: The Lakers said Anthony Davis was re-examined by team medical staff on Friday. Davis continues to progress in his recovery from a right calf strain and has been cleared to advance his on-court work, according to the team. Davis went through some shooting drills before the game on the court on Friday.

They said it: “Every game we seem to be right there and we always have that lapse in one of these quarters. We just have to find a way to take that out of the game.” -- Montrezl Harrell on his team’s need to play consistent for four quarters.