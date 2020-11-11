SI.com
L.A. Lakers draft profile: Isaiah Stewart

Eric D. Williams

With Dwight Howard set to become a free agent, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for athletic big that can run the floor and protect the rim on defense, even if they bring Howard back in free agency.

Certainly, the Lakers could find inside help during the free agency period, set to begin two days after the draft on No. 18.

However, GM Rob Pelinka could decide to add some youth up front though the draft. And if he’s still available at the bottom of the first round, Washington big man Isaiah Stewart will get a close look.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated profiles Stewart here.

Isaiah Stewart
School: Washington
Height: 6-9
Weight: 250
Position: Power Forward

The Athletic has the Lakers taking Stewart in the first round at No. 28 in the web site’s latest mock draft.

Strengths: Stewart is big, athletic body who can impose his will inside. He averaged 17 points and nine rebounds in his freshman year for the Huskies, shooting 57 percent from the floor and 77 percent from the free throw line.

The 6-9 Stewart has a wingspan of 7-foot, 4 inches, which helped him average just over two blocks a game. He earned first-team, All-Pac-12 honors as a freshman.

Stewart has good footwork in the post, can finish with either hand and uses his body well to create space for open looks.

Weaknesses: While Stewart was impressive at Washington, his effort didn’t exactly lead to winning for the Huskies, as they finished 15-17 last season and did not make the NCAA tournament. So leadership could be a concern, although with players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Stewart will not be asked to be a leader on the floor at this point of his career, and reportedly he’s done well in team interviews.

Stewart also shot 25 percent from the 3-point line. He has a decent stroke, so perhaps with more work Stewart can develop a more consistent jump shot from deep, expanding his range offensively.

Bottom line: Stewart plays bigger than his measurables because of his length, and will be an energy big man that can run the floor early in his career, with the potential to develop into a more versatile player down the road. And he appears to have the work ethic to make that happen. 

