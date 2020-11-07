Five things to watch for Lakers as new season starts Dec. 22

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to start the season on December 22 with a 72-game schedule this week, giving the Los Angeles Lakers less than two months to prep for the start of the season for the defending champs.

The NBA draft is set for Nov. 18, with the start of free agency likely a days after that and the beginning of training camp on Dec. 1.

That gives general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel little time to put a team together, and foundational players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis less than half the time they would normally have to rest and recover from an arduous playoff run.

That said, here are five things to watch for as the Lakers dive into that process:

1. Find and develop young talent: L.A.’s scouting department already is immersed in evaluating this year’s prospects for the draft. The Lakers currently have just one pick at No. 28 in the first round, but could look to move out of the first round if they like the overall depth of this year’s draft class or use the pick in a potential trade. Whatever Pelinka decides, finding a point guard, shooting guard and help at center are likely at the top of his list.

2. Load management for Lebron? At 35 years old and entering his 18th season, James likely will need more than the end of December to recover from his impressive effort in L.A.’s championship run. The Lakers will have to put together a plan for how to manage LeBron’s minutes for the upcoming season, giving him the best opportunity to be fresh when the team’s inevitable playoff run begins again next summer.

3. What’s the plan for Rajon Rondo? The veteran point guard has a player option for the final season of his deal. Rondo served as the glue guy for the Lakers during their championship run by doing a lot of the little things that led to winning. The Lakers have to figure out how to keep him around, particularly for how well he and James complement each other on the floor.

4. Continue to build championship culture: Vogel deserves a lot of praise for building a culture that led to winning a championship for the Lakers with immense expectations, including empowering veterans like James and Davis. But each year is different, and Vogel will once again have to work to build trust and camaraderie in a short amount of time. Fortunately for Vogel, a lot of the same pieces will likely be in place, allowing him to lean on the success the Lakers had last season.

5. Can the Lakers pull off a trade for Chris Paul or Jrue Holiday? With the L.A. in the middle of a championship window, pushing in all of he chips and adding a player the caliber of Paul or Holiday makes sense. However, with the short turnaround this offseason, the Lakers also have to consider fit and how long it would take for these players to get comfortable in their culture and system, along with fitting them into the team’s limited cap space. But certainly both players should be worth considering as the team works towards building a roster for the start of training camp next month.