Kyle Kuzma pleased with new deal, ready to chase more NBA titles with Lebron and AD

LOS ANGELES -- With the stability of a three-year $40 million contract extension that keeps him with the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future, Kyle Kuzma can turn his full attention to the basketball floor.

“It’s good being in a situation to have my family set for life,” said the 25-year-old forward. “And to be from Flint, Michigan, where it’s really an impoverished place, now I can do a little more good back home as well, so it feels good.”

However, Kuzma said he wasn’t focused on getting something done on a new contract unless the situation was right. He said it wasn’t necessarily about financial compensation because of his age and relative youth in terms of future earning potential in the league.

Selected No. 27 overall by the Lakers in the 2017 draft, Kuzma remains one of the young players the team drafted that stayed with the organization.

“I kind of been to the point where I’ve kind of been numb to it,” Kuzma said. “So, going through my career since I was a rookie, I’ve been in trade rumors. So, at a certain point you really get numb to it. That’s something that doesn’t never really bother me.”

Kuzma said with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both signing extensions this offseason that tied them to the Lakers through 2023, he felt moved to do the same.

“Yeah, I got a great situation having a two (years) plus one (year) player option,” Kuzma said. “Just being able to align myself with those guys and also to continue to learn and develop as a player -- to be in an opportunity for a championship window and continue to win championships until my deal is up and I’m in my prime, so its’ a win-win.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said he’s pleased Kuzma is going to be around for a while.

“I just love what the young man represents,” Vogel said. “He’s one of our hardest workers. He’s a team-first guy. He sacrificed in many ways to help us win a championship, and he’s willing to do the same again.

“He’s the kind of player that we want here with the L.A. Lakers on the floor. He’s someone that is versatile offensively, a two-way player that impacts the game on both ends. And he has that desire to win at high level.”

Kuzma averaged 17.5 points per game and 3.5 assists during preseason play. However, Kuzma said he still doesn’t know specifically what his role will be this season.

“I just know for us to be successful I have to play hard and bring energy, that’s the most important thing,” Kuzma said, when asked again if he’s received clarity on his role.

However, Vogel provided more details on why Kuzma may be uncertain, saying he’s going to have a big role on the team.

“I spoke to him about that, and he’s referring to the fact that he’s not sure if he’s starting or coming off the bench,” Vogel said. “We’ll see that play out tomorrow (Tuesday) night. I hadn’t told our team what we’re planning to do with our rotation yet. And we will probably have some fluidity with how we use the many weapons at our arsenal this year.

“The one thing with Kuz is to bring energy on both ends of the floor. He knows what we’re asking him to do with regards to offensively, be more aggressive in catch-and-shoot situations. Playing through him some, but also complementing LeBron and AD. And continuing to grow on the defensive end, that much is clear to him. Where’s he going to fall in terms of starter or off the bench is still to be determined and likely will be fluid throughout the year.”