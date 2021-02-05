NewsSI.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis among NBA leaders in All-Star voting

Kevin Durant leads All-Star voting with over 2.3 million fan votes
The NBA released the first batch of fan voting on Thursday, and two Los Angeles Lakers made the cut.

LeBron James was No. 2 overall, and No. 1 in the Western Conference in fan voting, while Anthony Davis was No. 4 in fan voting among frontcourt players in the Western Conference.

The next fan voting update will be released on Thursday, Feb. 11 according to the league.

Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, the NBA reportedly is planning to hold the annual All-Star game in Atlanta on March 7.

Durant led all players with 2,302,705 votes, a little more than 2,288,676 for James. The L.A. Lakers' superstar has been the NBA’s overall vote leader for five consecutive years and seven seasons dating back to 2007. Durant, a 10-time All-Star, has never earned the most votes.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was No. 3 with 2.11 million, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (1.75 million) and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (1.48 million).

Davis got 1.19 million votes.

All-Star voting started on Jan. 28. Fans can vote on the NBA’s website, its app or on Twitter. Voting will continue through Feb. 16.

Starters for the All-Star game are determined through fan voting (50 percent), media voting (25 percent) and player voting (25 percent). Starters will be announced on TNT on Feb. 18, with reserves -- which are voted on by NBA coaches -- announced on TNF on Feb. 23. 

