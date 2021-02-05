LeBron James, Anthony Davis among NBA leaders in All-Star voting

The NBA released the first batch of fan voting on Thursday, and two Los Angeles Lakers made the cut.

LeBron James was No. 2 overall, and No. 1 in the Western Conference in fan voting, while Anthony Davis was No. 4 in fan voting among frontcourt players in the Western Conference.

The next fan voting update will be released on Thursday, Feb. 11 according to the league.

Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, the NBA reportedly is planning to hold the annual All-Star game in Atlanta on March 7.

Durant led all players with 2,302,705 votes, a little more than 2,288,676 for James. The L.A. Lakers' superstar has been the NBA’s overall vote leader for five consecutive years and seven seasons dating back to 2007. Durant, a 10-time All-Star, has never earned the most votes.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was No. 3 with 2.11 million, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (1.75 million) and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (1.48 million).



Davis got 1.19 million votes.

All-Star voting started on Jan. 28. Fans can vote on the NBA’s website, its app or on Twitter. Voting will continue through Feb. 16.

Starters for the All-Star game are determined through fan voting (50 percent), media voting (25 percent) and player voting (25 percent). Starters will be announced on TNT on Feb. 18, with reserves -- which are voted on by NBA coaches -- announced on TNF on Feb. 23.