LeBron James, Anthony Davis unlikely to play in preseason opener

Friday will be the two-month mark of the last game for players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, when the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the NBA title in the Orlando bubble with a decisive victory over the Miami Heat.

Since the start of training camp last week on Sunday, the Lakers have held three practices. They took an off day on Wednesday and will hold one more practice on Thursday before the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staple Center on Friday.

So, with the shortened time for his foundational players to recover, it’s no surprise Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is serious considering holding out James and Davis for his team’s first exhibition game.

“We have not made that decision yet, but I would say it’s probably unlikely they will play,” Vogel said, when asked if James or Davis would see the floor against the Clippers.

The probability of L.A.’s top two players sitting for the preseason opener is part of Vogel’s overall strategy of a slow ramping up of on-court, live-action play for his team, many of whom have gotten limited rest before the start of the upcoming season.

“What I tried to do the first three days is have sort of a build where the first practice would be 25 percent live work, 75 percent drill work,” Vogel said. “The second practice 50/50. And today (Tuesday), about 75 percent live work, 25 percent drill work.

“Just try to build it up each of the three days, with an off day tomorrow (Wednesday). Like I said, the practices haven’t gone longer than an hour, hour and fifteen minutes -- which is far shorter than it would be typically in a training camp.”

Davis provides a prime example of why Vogel is taking a conservative approach to playing his stars early.

The Lakers big man said he does not usually play pickup games during a typical offseason, but more 2-on-2 with the guys he works out with.

Davis said he would normally build up to training camp during the offseason, but with a condensed year he’s using training camp and preseason games for that buildup. Davis says his body feels great and he’s been doing every drill in practice, but he also wants to make sure that he doesn’t do too much, too soon.

“I actually want to make sure I’m good to go. I don’t want to rush into anything,” Davis said. “We’ve seen unfortunately how football went without any preseason and with a shorter season -- a lot of injuries happened, and you don’t want that same type of thing.

“So, I’m going to build up the right way. The coaches have been doing a great job with our team.”

With a priority on resting players like James and Davis early on, Vogel will use the preseason game to look at combinations and see how new players like Dennis Schröder, Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews and Montrezl Harrell fit in with the returning players.

“I always like to see the combination of players play out in preseason before we commit to lineups,” Vogel said. “Those games will play a factor. But I really don’t look at it with this year’s team as certain guys have to win a job, or anything like that.

“We have good players that have a proven track record of what they want to do on the floor. It’s really going to be about how I feel I can pair certain lineups, certain guys up. Certain combinations to win as many games as we can. The preseason games will be a factor in that, but I’ve got a pretty good feel for what our guys are capable of.”

While Vogel is conducting his lineup tinkering, expect James and Davis to be watching alongside him from the sideline.

“I want to manage the marathon the right way, and that’s really where my mindset is right now,” Vogel said.