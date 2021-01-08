LeBron James on Capitol siege: “We live in two Americas.”

LOS ANGELES -- After his team’s 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was asked about the attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, along with the decision by the Kenosha County district prosecutor’s office announced this week to not pursue chargers for police in the Jacob Blake shooting.

“We live in two Americas,” James said. “And that was a prime example of that yesterday (Wednesday). And if you don’t understand that or don’t see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take step back -- not even one step, maybe four or five, or 10 steps backwards -- and ask yourself how do you want your kids, or how do you want your grandkids, how do want America to be viewed as? How do we want to live in this beautiful country?

“Because yesterday was not it. And being part of a household with three kids -- two boys and a daughter, a wife, a mother-in-law and so many Black folks in my household during that time and it’s on the TV -- I couldn’t help but wonder if those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome. And I think we already know. There’s no if, ands or buts what would have happened to my kind if anyone would have got close to the Capitol, let alone stormed inside the offices and the hallways.”

James went on to say it’s his job to continue to spread positive notions, educate Black people and inspire them. And he had strong words for President Donald Trump, who he blames for the violence that occurred on Wednesday.

“The events that took place is a direct correlation to the president that is in the seat right now, of his actions, his beliefs and his wishes,” James said. “He cares about nobody besides himself. Nobody. Absolutely nobody. He doesn’t care about this country. He doesn’t care about his family. He doesn’t care about anybody besides himself.

“We’ve seen the tweets that happened along this whole path toward the destruction that happened yesterday. Those events were because of him. We sat there, and over the last four years we all knew. … But the one thing you can’t get back is time. And we’ve literally s--ted away four years. And how do we recoup that?”

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich also expressed his thoughts on matter during his pre-game video conference with reporters, echoing similar concerns as James.

“The big-picture thing for me was how it laid bare the blatant and dangerous, debilitating racism that is our country’s sin that has plagued us all of these years,” Popovich said. “There can’t be a better, obvious example of a system that is not fair as far as justice and equal rights are concerned and protection of citizens. It was right in your face.

“Anybody that can ignore that is a shameful individual, in my opinion. It’s hard to deny that. The second take was that fact that I believe in all my heart that Trump enjoyed it. They talked about the police and how easy it was, and they just walked right in. That doesn’t happen unless there is a wink and a nod somewhere. That just doesn’t happen.”