LeBron James reportedly signs two-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

Eric D. Williams

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James created some more certainty on where he and his family will be for the next three years, signing a two-year $85 million max contract extension to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Sham Charania of The Athletic.

The deal keeps James, who turns 36 years old at the end of this month, with the Lakers through 2022-2023 season.

The Lakers had been working on a deal to keep Anthony Davis in the fold long-term, but apparently getting James done first moved up the priority list.

And that’s understandable, as the 18-year NBA veteran helped to lead the Lakers to their 17th NBA title in his second season with the organization. James finished as the NBA finals MVP, becoming the first player in league history to earn that distinction with three different teams.

The deal gives the Lakers more stability moving forward, with James the leader on and off the court of a young nucleus that will likely include Davis once his contract is consummated, along with new addition Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell

