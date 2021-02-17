Without Anthony Davis, LeBron James leads Lakers over T-Wolves

L.A. finishes with eight steals, seven blocks in win over Minnesota

Playing with the team’s best defensive player out in Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers led with defense in the team’s 112-104 win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Lakers played scrappy, totaling eight blocks and seven steals in a back-and-forth affair in which L.A. pulled away in the fourth quarter.

It was L.A.'s first win in Minnesota since March of 2015.

LeBron James led the Lakers 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Point guard Dennis Schröoder picked up the scoring slack with Davis out, posting 24 points, four steals and three assists.

The Lakers improved to 22-7 on the season and 5-1 without Davis in the lineup. Minnesota dropped to 7-21 on the year.

Top player: Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol had nice scoring nights from the perimeter, shooting a combined 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Gasol finished with 11 points and Morris added nine points.

What I liked: The Lakers shot 17-of-21 from the free throw line and 11-of-26 from beyond the arc. Seven different L.A. players made 3-pointers.

What I did not like: The Lakers turned it over 18 times, leading to 16 points for the T-Wolves.

Injuries: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel he was concerned about injuries like Davis’ Achilles injury occurring with the team’s short offseason, and it was something he discussed with L.A.’s medical staff before the season began. However, Vogel reiterated that the Lakers do not believe Davis’ calf strain is a serious concern. Vogel said Davis will be reevaluated when the Lakers get back to Los Angeles and it’s unlikely he will be back before the All-Star break.

They said it: “The whole team has to step up. No one person is going to make up for what we miss with Anthony. It will be team approach.” – Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his team will deal with the absence of Davis from the starting lineup.