LeBron James tops SI Top 100 list, three other Lakers make cut

L.A.'s superstar returns to top spot after slipping to No. 3 last year

Ranking the best NBA Players of the 2020-21 season, LeBron James was named No. 1 on Sports Illustrated’s top 100.

Now in its seventh season, the rankings are determined by a combination of data and subjective evaluation, with the goal assessing players on their own merits outside of a team construct.

Anthony Davis (No. 7), Montrez Harrell (No. 80) and Marc Gasol (No. 85) also made the cut.

James returns to the top spot after slipping to No. 3 in last year’s list.

Davis is a little low and Kevin Durant a bit too high for me, but it’s a minor quibble.

Overall, it’s a pretty thorough examination and good snap shot at this point of time where the top NBA players rank heading into the start of the regular season next week.

Biggest snubs: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schröder all missed the cut and were named among a list of 25 players, dubbed the biggest snubs from the list.

That’s understandable. You can’t put the entire Lakers roster on the list. But Kuzma would certainly get an opportunity to put up big numbers if he were on another squad. And I would take Kuzma and KCP over Gasol right now, who made the list.

I’d prefer Kuzma and KCP’s ability to score from different areas of the floor and in transition, their versatility and ability to get after opposing teams on the defensive end because they are younger players.