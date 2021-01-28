Lakers rule out Anthony Davis vs. Pistons with quad injury

A day after he suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers ruled out big man Anthony Davis for Thursday’s contest on the road against the Detroit Pistons with a right quad contusion.

For Davis, it will be the third game he’s missed this season due to injury. The last time Davis was not in the lineup, Markieff Morris started at power forward in his place and the Lakers defeated the Chicago Bulls 117-115 at Staples Center on January 8. Davis missed that game with a right abductor strain.

Kyle Kuzma started for Davis in the third game of the season on Dec. 27, a 127-91 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles. Davis missed the game because of a right calf strain.

The Lakers are 12-5 with Davis in the starting lineup. Davis has only played in second game of one of L.A.’s four, back-to-back games this season.