Lakers reportedly scheduled to host Mavericks on Christmas Day

LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day at the Staples Center, part of a slate of five-games that will take place on the holiday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league has yet to announce the lineup for Christmas Day.

The Lakers will host the Mavericks at 5 p.m. local time, according to the report.

Other games set to take place as part of the holiday the NBA traditionally schedules marque games for include the Miami Heat hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 a.m. pacific time; the Golden State Warriors hitting the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks at 11:30 a.m. pacific time; the Boston Celtics hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 2 p.m pacific time and the Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in the night cap at 7:30 p.m. pacific time.

The NBA is tentatively scheduled to open the regular season on December 22, and teams started training camp this week. The full schedule of NBA games has not been released.

This year would mark the 13th consecutive season and 14th time overall James will play on Christmas Day. His teams have a 9-5 record on Christmas Day.