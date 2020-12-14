LeBron James, Anthony Davis out again; defense remains a focus

No LeBron James or Anthony Davis in second preseason game; defense remains a focus

LOS ANGELES -- For a second game in a row, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will not play LeBron James or Anthony Davis against the Los Angeles Clippers in the team’s second preseason game.

The two superstars are being prepared for the marathon of the NBA season, along with consideration of the condensed time frame to get ready for the start of the regular season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers.

Vogel said the starters for the Lakers tonight will Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Marc Gasol and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schröder will only be available if needed in case of emergency, Vogel said.

Along with James and Davis, Vogel said Kosta Antetokounmpo and Devontae Cacok will not play tonight.

Add guard Alex Caruso’s unavailability due to a hip flexor, and the Lakers are dealing with a limited number of guys suited up to play against the Clippers.

Defense continues to be the focus for Vogel as he gets his team ready for the start of the regular season.

“There’s room for improvement, definitely,” Vogel said, when asked how his team played defensively against the Clippers on Friday. “But I love the fact that we were hitting people in the glass. I love the fact that we were taking charges and having a collision mindset at the rim.

“There were some situations where guys dove on the floor for loose balls, and in a preseason game that’s a play-harder-than-our-opponent habit that I want to get established. I thought in some of our coverages we were not in place and they were not executed well in the first quarter. And the returning guys sort of talked some of the new guys through those coverages, and what we want to see in those situations. And we improved in the second and third quarter.”

Vogel went to say that he had some weird lineups in the fourth quarter, so he just played zone. Overall, he liked that the Lakers improved defensively throughout the game defensively.

Matthews said he’s had to adapt to the way the Lakers play defensively, funneling his man to the middle of the floor where bigger guys like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can provide help.

“This is Year 12, so I’ve seen a lot of defensive schemes,” Matthews said. “This one is pretty unique, but it’s not something that can’t be picked up. It’s just getting the nuances and understanding what everybody’s strong at -- how do we mesh everybody’s strengths and make sure we all coexist with what the defensive scheme is.

“For myself, it’s been a little bit of a change because rather than navigating through screens, now it’s like ‘Hey, bust over, you’re going to have help.’ And that’s an adjustment for me. I was always, if I didn’t make the stop, it was going to be tough. So, it’s kind of not gearing myself back a little bit, but understanding that I’m funneling people into LeBron and Marc Gasol and AD, and all the other defenders this team has.”