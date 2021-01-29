Lakers wilt down the stretch, lose second straight road game to Pistons

Playing one of bottom dwellers of the Eastern Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers let the Detroit Pistons hang around long enough to gain some confidence, losing 107-92 in Motown on Thursday Night.

It’s the first time this year the Lakers lost two games in a row. L.A. fell to 14-6 on the season, while the Pistons improved to 5-14 on the year.

Kyle Kuzma got his fifth start of the season in place of Anthony Davis, who sat out due to a right quad contusion. And the Utah product played well, finishing with 22 points -- including 10 in the third quarter – and 10 rebounds.

LeBron James finished with 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. It would be James’ second triple-double this season.

Former Los Angeles Clipper Blake Griffin carried Detroit, finishing with 23 points, shooting 5-of-10 beyond the arc. Wayne Ellington added 14 points.

Playing in the second of back-to-back games, the Pistons used a 16-0 run to seize control of the game late in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers appeared to have road weary legs.

What I liked: Pretty cool moment when two, products of Simeon Academy in Chicago guarded each other in 32-year-old Detroit Lions point guard Derrick Rose and 20-year-old Los Angeles swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Rose finished with 14 off the bench while Horton-Tucker totaled 13 points.

Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker guarded by Detroit's Derrick Rose/USA Today

What I did not like: The Pistons shot 13-for-13 from the free throw line. In Wednesday’s loss at Philadelphia, the Sixers finished 16-of-26 from the free throw line. Lakers scored a season-low 46 points in the second half. L.A. shot just 41 percent from the field.

Injuries: Anthony Davis missed his third game of the season due to a right quad contusion. Jared Dudley missed his tenth straight game with right calf soreness.

They said it: “Everybody’s got to play their game. These guys can’t come in and try to be Anthony Davis They’ve just got to impact the game, whatever way they’re capable of.” – Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on what he expects from bench players filling in for Davis.