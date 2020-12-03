Report: Anthony Davis finalizing five-year, $105 deal with Lakers

As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to finalizing a deal that keeps power forward Anthony Davis with the team for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the Lakers, according to his agent Rich Paul. The deal includes an early termination option prior to the fifth season in 2024-25.

On Tuesday, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million max contract extension to stay with the Lakers. The Davis’ deal would keep the two together through the 2022-2023 season.

Davis, 27, officially opted out of his contract a few weeks ago before the start of free agency, but the expectation was he would sign a long-term deal with the Lakers. The organization and Davis’ representation were in negotiations over the last few weeks over the length of the deal.

The 6-11 power forward helped deliver the 17th NBA title for the Lakers in his first season with the organization, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the regular season.

Davis was even better in the playoffs, averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists a contest and shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said before free agency started that he wanted to build a team that was championship contender for the long-term.

He has done that by keeping James and Davis in the fold.

“Keeping our ability to add great, young players to our core for the future is something that makes a lot of sense,” Pelinka told reporters week. “We don’t just look at this at all as like a one or two-year window. We want to stay competitive for the long-term and make decisions that allow us to do just that, and not just shoot all of our bullets to try and defend for one year.

“We want to be in a position to be sustainable contenders and will operate the cap in a way to be thoughtful and smart around that.”