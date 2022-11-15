Lakers Rumors: L.A. Looking To Add New Players

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the hunt for new role player depth, Marc Stein reports.

Stein cautions that the Lakers front office, led by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, is holding off on making any changes to the club's personnel until injured role players Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant return from their UCL surgeries, which could happen as soon as Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

There are two ways to interpret these tea leaves. On the one hand, it's possible that Los Angeles is hoping the additions of Schröder and Bryant can elevate the club in such a way that it may not need to make marginal moves, and can instead look to engage in more trade talks. That feels... like an optimistic reading of the situation.

This writer submits that the more likely scenario is that L.A., which currently has all 15 slots on its standard roster occupied, is looking to figure out who to cut.

We know that Los Angeles has worked out several wings over the past month or so, from Tony Snell and Joe Wisekamp last week to Maurice Harkless in October.

L.A. needs all the wing help it can get, although forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has recently found himself on the outskirts of Darvin Ham's rotations. Traditional center Damian Jones has also been relegated to riding pine of late, behind non-guaranteed power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel.

Jones, signed to a veteran's minimum contract this summer after winning a title with the Golden State Warriors, seems like the most expendable player, especially with Bryant expected back soon to supplant him.

L.A. overloaded on point guards over the summer, presumably under the assumption that the team could find a way to offload the $47.1 million expiring salary of Russell Westbrook. That has yet to be the case. The team only has Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Austin Reaves, and JTA as its legit wing rotation, given that LeBron James has been mostly playing a power forward role of late. It needs all the help it can get.