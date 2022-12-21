Lakers Rumors: L.A. Looking To Make Some Magic Additions?

Your Los Angeles Lakers may be out their best player "indefinitely" with a foot injury that has yet to be explicitly defined, but that may not stop them from making some changes to the rest of their roster.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report suggests that the Lakers are considering the addition of Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross, but cautions that the Magic in the past have turned down pitches for anything less than a first-round draft selection, though given Ross's recent play, Fischer considers him to be worth something more in the range of a single second-rounder.

The 6'6" Ross, 31, is averaging 8.3 points with a .413/.366/.733 slash line for the 11-21 Magic, mostly in a reserve role, plus 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals. Ross is earning a fairly generous, expiring $11.5 million this season.

Rim-rolling 3-and-D center Mo Bamba seems to have developed into a solid rotation contributor following a bumpy start to his NBA career. Accordingly, front office sources inform Fischer that the Lakers, among other teams (the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are mentioned), are expected to consider shoring up their frontcourt depth, and could surrender a couple second-round selections, of which L.A. has many, for Bamba's services.

Parsing the language of Fischer's report here, what he is laying out doesn't necessarily mean the Lakers have been reported as being interested in Bamba now, just that rival executives think L.A. could have the assets and the roster need to get a deal done.

Bamba, 24, is in the first season of a very reasonable two-year, $20.2 million deal he inked over the summer.

Through 26 games, the seven-footer out of the University of Texas at Austin is averaging 8.2 points on .500/.387/.674 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 dimes and 0.9 blocks a night, in just 19 minutes per. That 38.7% three-point rate arrives on a decent 2.9 tries per game.

On the Lakers side, the $13 million contract of Patrick Beverley seems like a fit to make the money work in a deal.