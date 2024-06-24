Lakers News: LA Makes JJ Redick Hire Official... Minutes Before His Presser
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced JJ Redick as the 29th head coach in their franchise history.
NBA insiders like Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed the hire on Thursday. However, on Monday, the day the Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Redick, the team itself officially announced the hire.
Read More: Lakers News: Schedule, Viewing Info for JJ Redick's Introductory LA Press Conference
Adding Redick, whom the Lakers hold in high regard, is a risky move. This is someone with zero coaching experience; nonetheless, Redick has 15 years as a professional in the NBA under his belt and is among the most intelligent basketball minds we have seen.
The upside and potential with Redick is apparent. He was one of the more well-organized, well-prepared players in the NBA, and those attributes are expected to be applied as he leads the purple and gold. Many who know Redick speak about nothing but great things about him.
Read More: Lakers To Hire JJ Redick To Be Next Head Coach: Report
We'll see how it all comes together for Redick and the Lakers. This journey won't come without its bumps and bruises, but the Lakers and many pundits and experts believe it can be a transcendent move. The journey will start very shortly as we get to hear his vision and plan at the helm for one of the biggest franchises in all of sports.
More Lakers: Longtime Head Coaches Floated As Possible JJ Redick Assistants