Lakers News: LA May Face Serious Competition for Bronny James in Second Round of Draft
The summer of 2024 for your Los Angeles Lakers will tell us much about the team, considering what transpires. The Lakers have significant and lingering question marks that need to be answered, from their next head coach to what third possible star could be joining the team and what will happen with superstar LeBron James.
Amidst these uncertainties, another intriguing question looms — will the Lakers draft LeBron's elder son, Bronny James? This speculation has been a hot topic among pundits and experts for the past year, fueling the anticipation of a potential father-son duo on the Lakers' roster.
As of now, the Lakers are keeping their options open for drafting Bronny. However, recent reports suggest that James has made significant strides in boosting his draft stock, potentially opening the door for other teams to select the former USC Trojan in the upcoming NBA draft, The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported in his latest column.
"James undeniably boosted his stock in Chicago with strong interviews, impressive athletic testing and strong play in a scrimmage Wednesday, helping counteract the bad feelings after measuring 6 feet, 1 ½ inches in socks," Woike writes.
Bronny aspires to play in the NBA and make a name for himself, whether alongside his father or not. Although the 19-year-old didn't have the best freshman season, mostly due to the cardiac arrest he suffered last summer, he never looked like himself or comfortable on the court despite displaying some flashes of brilliance. Nonetheless, that seems like it's all behind him, and he will continue to raise his draft stock as we approach the draft.
The latest ESPN 2024 NBA mock draft projected that Bronny will go undrafted. A week later, however, that might have all changed.
