Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Has High Praise for Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers' selection of Bronny James with their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft came under scrutiny both leading up to and following the draft. The Lakers drafted Bronny No. 55 overall, and signed him to a four-year, $7.9 million contract despite many players at his draft position normally signing two-way deals.
The pick has been criticized as a move that only happened because Bronny is the son of Lakers' star LeBron James, but the Lakers have continued to remain supportive and complimentary of their rookie.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is the latest member of the organization to show support for Bronny, praising the 19-year-old's work ethic.
“We have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform," Buss told Petros and Money on AM 570 LA Sports. Everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic, just some of the things he’s had to overcome being the son of a big star. He works hard, he’s dedicated. He really wants to do this. If we can have a roster of players with that mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”
Lakers guard Austin Reaves recently shared that he is excited to play alongside Bronny. “I also can’t wait to see Bronny grow. Obviously, he gets a bad rap because of who his dad is. Everybody’s going to hold him to the standards of his dad when the kid just wants to play and have fun and create his own path so I can’t wait to get around him and see him grow and ultimately make a career for himself in his own way," via SB Nation's Nicole Ganglani.
Bronny first got the opportunity to play in Lakers uniform during the NBA summer league. After struggling through his first four summer league games as he missed every three-point shot he attempted, Bronny rebounded with strong performances in his final two summer games. In his last two appearances, Bronny scored double-digit points in each, combining for 25 points.
The 6-foot-2 guard entered the NBA after spending one season at USC. Bronny began the season late after suffering cardiac arrest over the summer prior. He joined the team, appearing in 25 games with just six starts. During the season, Bronny averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 36.6 percent shooting, leaving questions surrounding his NBA readiness.
More Lakers: Jeanie Buss Explains Lakers' Decision to Hire First-Time Head Coach JJ Redick