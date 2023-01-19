Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James continues to lead all his fellow players in the latest 2023 All-Star Game fan voting results:

James received 6,506,682 votes, over 500K more than his closest competitor -- Milwaukee Bucks star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose 5,970,196 fan votes give him an edge over Kevin Durant's 5,838,182 for the first time in these results. Durant had been the second-leading vote recipient across the last two publicly released fan polling results, but his MCL sprain, set to keep him sidelined for at least a month, has limited his availability and thus his standing in fans' eyes.

Fan votes are weighted towards 50% of the total tally for determining All-Star Game starters. Media members and players account for the other 50%.

As before, three other Lakers received oodles of fan votes. LA center Anthony Davis was third among all Western Conference frontcourt players with 3,838,171 votes. Though three West frontcourt players ultimately start, it seems unlikely that The Brow will actually make the cut, given that he's only been available for 25 out of a possible 45 games so far, and is set to miss at least the rest of the Lakers' January slate.

Russell Westbrook (973,226 votes) and Austin Reaves (392,546) occupy the top ten vote-getters in the West among guards. Sandwiched between them is a far superior player, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (668,169 votes) who, you know, actually starts for his team. Last night's opponent, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, somehow trails both Westbrook and Reaves, rounding out the top 10 with 382,173 fan votes.