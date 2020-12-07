LeBron James knows its hard to repeat as a champion. However, the 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers swingman can lean on his experience with the Miami Heat to lend an experienced voice for his younger teammates.

James and the Heat won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

As the Lakers have done this season with the acquisitions of Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol, the Heat also made moves during the offseason to improve after winning it all the first time, including the addition of sharpshooter Ray Allen.

“For me personally, the bull’s eye has always been on my back, or on my front since I entered the league,” James said. “And then you add in the Lakers’ name on top of that. The Lakers franchise -- the bull’s eye has been on this franchise for a long time as well.

“So, you have to understand that everyone is going to come at us. Everyone is going to try to take away from us defending our title. But for me personally, last year we won the ring, we won the title. This year is a new challenge. It’s everybody’s opportunity to go out there and do it. As along as we go in with that mindset and be humble about our process -- and not worry about what we did last year. We need to worry about what we’re going to do this year.”

As far as the start to this season, it came sooner than expected, James said in talking to reporters after practice via video conference on Monday.

“I was like, ‘Wow’, and I said, ‘Oh, s---,’” James said, when asked what his response was when he found out the NBA would start in December. “Being completely honest, I wasn’t expecting that because early conversations going on, I was hearing there would be kind of a mid-January start and training camp would start after Christmas, and we would have a chance to spend Christmas with our families.”

James said he had to cancel those Christmas vacation plans once he found out the season would start Dec. 22. The Lakers have had only 71 days from the end of celebrating their 17th NBA title to the start of the new season at the end of December -- the shortest offseason in the history of any professional sport.

James also commented on his two-year, $85 million contract extension -- along with co-captain Anthony Davis inking a new $190 million max deal.

“It means we’re here, and we’re committed to this franchise,” James said. “And we’re going to give everything we’ve got to this franchise. And that’s what it’s all about. The Lakers believe in us, and they rewarded us with those contracts. And we just go out there and try and honor them every day, both on the floor and off the floor.”

James would be 38 years old and have played 20 years in the league if he finishes out the new deal. His oldest son Bronny will graduate from high school around the same time, setting up the possibility of the two potentially playing together in the NBA.

However, James wasn’t ready to broach that possibility yet.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to stick around this game,” James said. “I’ve never taken for granted every time I get an opportunity to play another season. I try to prepare my mind and my body, my spirit for a season and see where it takes me.

“At the end of this contract I’ll be in Year 20. The best thing about it is the year I’ll be a free agent, it will be the same year my oldest son graduates from high school. So, I’ll have some options for me personally to see what I want to do moving forward -- to be around my family and be around my son more -- or continue to play this game that I love with great health and great spirits. We’ll see.”

As far as load management is concerned, James said he’ll let the team figure out how to manage his time at the floor to start the season.

“We’re going to be as smart as we can be on making sure my body, and making sure that I’m ready to go,” James said. “Obviously, every game matters. But we’re competing for something that is high, so we don’t never want to shortchange ourselves.

“For me personally, it’s a fine line for me, but understand that with a shortened season. … We’re going to be very conscientious about what we do moving forward.”

James and the Lakers also could benefit from the NBA relaxing resting policies for non-nationally televised games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team already has begun formulating a plan for how to deal with James and his playing time over the course of the preseason and the regular season.

“We don’t want to under do it, and then he’s not ready to play in real games,” Vogel said. “And obviously, you don’t want to overdo it as well. I really don’t know where that’s going to land, but I would expect we will probably see him some (in preseason), but not a ton -- enough for him to get ready for opening night.”

James said he was “super sore” after his first two days of training camp but is in a good place mentally and physically.

“I don’t have anything that’s stopping me from being on the floor,” James said. “Doing 5-on-5, doing 4-on-4, doing any drills or things of that nature. So, I’m good there. And then mentally, I’m great. I’m healthy. My family is healthy. I’m great mentally. I’m in a really good place in my life. I’m solid.”