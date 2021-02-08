Anthony Davis to miss fourth game this season with Achilles injury

The Lakers are 2-1 without Anthony Davis in the starting lineup

LOS ANGELES -- For a fourth game this season, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without their go-to player in the post in Anthony Davis.

The 27-year-old big man has been ruled by the team for Monday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right Achilles tendon injury.

Davis already missed three other games this season. The Lakers are 2-1 without Davis in the lineup.

Markieff Morris started for Davis when the Lakers defeated the Chicago Bulls 117-115 at Staples Center on January 8. Davis missed that game with a right abductor strain.

Kyle Kuzma started for Davis in the third game of the season on Dec. 27 last year, a 127-91 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles. Davis missed the game because of a right calf strain.

Kuzma started for Davis again in L.A.’s 107-92 road loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 28. Davis missed the game with a right quad contusion.

Guard Alex Caruso also could miss Monday’s game against the Thunder due to a right hand strain. He appeared to suffer the injury when he banged his right hand on the rim trying to block a dunk by Jerami Grant in the third quarter of L.A.’s double-overtime win against the Detroit Pistons.

Caruso already missed five games this season due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Lakers also announced LeBron James is probable for tonight’s game against the Thunders with a left ankle sprain and Jared Dudley remains out with a sore right calf.