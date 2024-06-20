Lakers News: LA Reveals Schedule for July's California Classic Summer League
The 2024 NBA offseason is officially underway. This summer will be the biggest to date for the Lakers, as they have a bunch of vital decisions to make in the coming weeks. While all the talk will be on the decision-making of Los Angeles brass regarding the roster and coaching staff, basketball will be played this summer, starting with the 2024 California Classic Summer League.
It will give us our first chance at getting a look at the rookies and undrafted players the Lakers targeted.
The Lakers will participate in three games, all held in San Francisco. The Lakes will play from July 6-10, starting with the Sacramento Kings at 1:30 p.m. P.T. The next game will be on July 7 against the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. P.T. The final game before the team heads to the Las Vegas Summer League, L.A., will play the Miami Heat on July 10 at 4:00 p.m. P.T.
The NBA will have the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento from July 6-7 and 9 and in San Francisco from July 6-7 and 10. The NBA will also hold the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 8-10. The NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas will be from July 12-22.
The Lakers will look to hit on all cylinders this summer, including Summer League.
