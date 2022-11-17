Your Los Angeles Lakers have had, to be charitable, an absolutely terrible on-court start to their 2022-23 season.

Other teams have had far more bizarre and unpleasant seasons away from the hardwood, and the Lakers players seem to generally be getting along and to like their new head coach, but when it comes to playing basketball games, L.A. has looked downright lousy.

Marc Stein reports that the Lakers are afraid that their poor play this season will doom them to a high lottery pick, which the New Orleans Pelicans would have the right to take should it be better than their own first-rounder this year. Given that the Pelicans have looked pretty darn good (they obliterated the Chicago Bulls yesterday to improve their overall season record to 9-6), it's safe to say that L.A.'s pick is in trouble.

The Lakers sit at a brutal 3-10 record and already have two five-game losing streaks. The team's inefficient three-point shooting (they are dead last in long range completion percentage) and patchy defense have been big reasons why a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who still look like All-Stars, seems doomed for the 2023 lottery.

Barring long-term injuries to forwards Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram, or perhaps to starting point guard CJ McCollum, NOLA should at the very, very least finish with a way better record than this Los Angeles club. L.A. could certainly try to pull its way out of this nosedive with a trade for a few high quality role players, but even then, the team might just not be as good as the class of the Western Conference, given the clear drop-offs in play for James and Davis.