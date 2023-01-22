Last night, in the aftermath of a festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year (which begins today), there was a grisly mass shooting at a dance studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park that left at least 10 people dead and 10 people wounded.

As of this writing, police have been involved in an hours-long standoff in Torrance, per Holly Yan, Keith Allen, Tina Burnside and Josh Campbell of CNN. Police are currently surrounding a white van believed to be associated with the suspected shooter. A man has barricaded himself inside the vehicle, and local authorities are still striving to decide if this is the suspected shooter.

The LAPD released photographs of the current suspect. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna revealed in a press conference today that investigators are not yet sure if there were multiple shooters involved in the massacre.

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers issued a message of support to the victims and all other affected citizens from their official Twitter account:

Per NPR, this marks the 33rd mass shooting in the United States this year. It's only January 21st.

We at All Lakers also offer up our support to everyone dealing with this disgusting and preventable tragedy.

Reach out to your local congressperson to let them know you support common sense gun reforms, or donate to The Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, one of the premiere stateside non-profits fighting to change the conversation surrounding safe gun control. Congresswoman Judy Chu is the representative of Monterey Park in the House.