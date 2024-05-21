Lakers News: LA Star Guard Performs Surprisingly Well in Pro Golf Competition
Austin Reaves, the star guard of the Los Angeles Lakers, is a true all-rounder. On the basketball court, he's known for his ability to score on all three levels and deliver clutch shots. But his love for sports doesn't end there. While Reaves is a gym rat, he also has a deep passion for the gentleman's game of golf.
Reaves' love for golf is not just a hobby; it's a passion. This was evident when he competed in the open qualifier on Monday for the Korn Ferry Tour's Visit Knoxville Open.
Reaves replaced his basketball shoes with golf shoes and shot an impressive 6-over 76. Unfortunately, that impressive score didn't qualify him for a spot in the tournament; nonetheless, the golf enthusiasts had the time of his life.
After his round, the 25-year-old caught up with the media and expressed his emotions.
"You can't really compare anything to it," Reaves said after signing his card Monday. "I was nervous, I will say that, but it was a lot of fun. I was on the first tee shaking a little bit, didn't hit a good ball, but other than that, it was a lot of fun to play some competitive golf."
Reaves' 6-over-76 was 11 strokes shy of a qualifying position. If the Arkansas native had made the cut, he would have been eligible for the Visiti Knoxville Open at the Holston Hills Country Club. The Korn Ferry Tour is the development tour for the PGA Tour. It features professional golfers who have yet to reach the PGA Tour or have yet to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at the level.
Reaves was clearly up against some steep competition; however, he held his own against some golfers with much more experience.
The Laker guard was just on the court trying to defeat the defending champion, Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the NBA playoffs. What can't Reaves do?
