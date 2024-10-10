Lakers Starter A Shocking Late Scratch for Preseason Matchup with Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without one of their best scorers for the third game of the 2024-25 preseason.
Shockingly, starting Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves will sit out L.A.'s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
Per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product is suffering from a sore ankle. First-year Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick indicated that he is being rested for a game, an approach that suggests the ailment may not be particularly worrisome.
Redick revealed that All-NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are slated to suit up for the second straight game, after both sat out L.A.'s preseason opener, a 124-107 Friday loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Palm Desert.
Trudell reports that Lakers guards Gabe Vincent and Max Christie will be on a limit, as will small forward Cam Reddish.
Combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt, power forward/center Christian Wood, and center Christian Koloko were all already announced as being sidelined. Vanderbilt and Koloko hope to be healthy in time for the start of the Lakers' regular season, while Wood is slated to be ready by early November.
