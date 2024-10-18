Lakers News: LA Super Fan Snoop Dogg Makes Bold Prediction for Season
Snoop Dogg believes the Los Angeles Lakers will go far this season. The rapper voiced his opinion on ESPN's "First Take."
"The Lakers are on a mission," the Long Beach-born rapper said. "We got everything we need. Everybody's back, seems like everybody's healthy. I like the pick, I like [Dalton] Knecht and I like little Bronny [James]. We've got some young goons and then LeBron and them are going to do what they've got to do."
Dalton Knecht had his best preseason performance Thursday night in Phoenix. Against the Suns, the rookie scored 35 points with LeBron James resting.
Knecht's offensive explosion helped the Lakers earn a 128-122 overtime triumph over the Suns. The scoring surge for the rookie transpired mainly in the fourth quarter and overtime where 25 of his 35 points were scored.
Knecht hit a 3-pointer under duress to force overtime. It was just one of eight threes Knecht scored at the Footprint Center.
When Snoop Dogg was asked about Knecht's electric performance, he corrected First Take moderator Molly Qerim when she said the rookie's name.
"You called him by his wrong name," Snoop Dogg said. "His new name is 'Westside Knecht.' Westside Knecht put that money up."
Knecht is officially a Laker after being given a new nickname by Snoop Dogg. Aside from dubbing the rookie as "Westside Knecht," the rapper also shared the Lakers were missing just one crucial component.
"I just think we're a center away," Snoop Dogg said. "We may need to get that one piece."
One name that has popped up for potential trade talks is Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards. The Lakers have shown interest in Richards, but there's no confirmation that a trade will transpire in the near future.
The Lakers aren't the only team interested in Richards, as the New York Knicks are also seeking front court depth. However, the Knicks recently acquired Karl-Anthony Towns which may dissuade the team from seeking further trade talks regarding Richards.
If the Lakers were to get a starting center, it would keep Anthony Davis from having to play the five. Either way, the Lakers won't have a complete squad opening night as head coach JJ Redick revealed Jarred Vanderbilt won't be cleared to return. Christian Wood also remains out until at least early November.
Vanderbilt won't be ready to start the regular season despite his ongoing recovery from offseason surgery. Redick said the rehab was trending in the right direction, however, the Lakers won't rush Vanderbilt to return sooner than he has to.
