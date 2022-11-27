Skip to main content

Lakers Injury Report: L.A. Will Be Missing One Of Its Best Players Tonight

The latest on your Lakers' health.

First the bad news: Marc Stein reports that Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis will not play tonight against the San Antonio Spurs, due to a left calf contusion he suffered in last night's 105-94 defeat of San Antonio. Stein adds that Davis's lone All-Star-level teammate, 37-year-old LeBron James, is now available to play. It will mark his second game back from a left adductor strain that had kept him sidelined for two weeks.

Losing Davis, however, is a massive blow to Los Angeles, as it hopes to nail what should still be a winnable contest, the team's second game against the Spurs in two nights, and its third in a week.

Los Angeles starting point guard Patrick Beverley will be sidelined for the second straight night as he continues to serve his league-imposed three-contest suspension. Last night, Dennis Schröder played capably in Pat Bev's stead. The 6'3" vet seems most likely to get that starting nod again.

Per the NBA's latest injury report, rookie two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider remain with L.A's NBA G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers. San Antonio Spurs two-way players Dominick Barlow and Darius Days are similarly away from their team tonight.

Veteran swingmen Josh Richardson and Keita Bates-Diop are listed as out with right and left ankle sprains, respectively.

Sharpshooting power forward Doug McDermott, who along with Richardson has been considered a possible Lakers trade target to bolster the team's long range gunners, is not on the latest injury report, meaning he should be available to suit for San Antonio tonight.

The game tips off at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and Spectrum SportsNet.

The 6-11 Lakers have won four of their last five contests, and could really use all the easy wins they can get. San Antonio, at 6-14, is clearly in the midst of a tank. The Spurs want to lose. It's up to the Lakers to help them out. 

