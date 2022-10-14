Lakers News: L.A. Will Try Russell Westbrook As Sixth Man In Preseason Finale Tonight

$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is set to come off the bench tonight in L.A.'s 2022 preseason finale, a second matchup against the Sacramento Kings in Golden 1 Center, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The game airs tonight at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Per Woj, Westbrook and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham have been talking about the possibility of shifting the 6'3" guard to a reserve role for a while.

"It's different combinations of seeing different guys play together," Ham remarked about using what will be his sixth starting rotation in six preseason contests. "You have to prepare yourself. You got to get out in front of the fact that there's going to be injuries. We don't want them to happen. We don't want them to happen to any of our guys, let alone our main guys. You just have to prepare yourself and be at the forefront of that by plugging in different lineups, different players and different positions so that when that day comes, you feel a little bit more prepared."

The ball-dominant Westbrook has proven to be an awkward piece alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who both also thrive with the rock in their hands. Shifting him to a reserve gig and staggering his minutes against the two star forwards could help maximize his best skills (playmaking and driving) against inferior competition (other clubs' reserve units). Westbrook, a poor shooter, defender and off-ball cutter, has been an incongruous pairing with the Lakers' two top players.

Woj adds that Los Angeles will keep considering Westbrook as a backup heading into the regular season next week.

So who will start at point guard tonight? Ham has frequently started Kendrick Nunn or Patrick Beverley alongside Westbrook in the backcourt throughout the preseason, both have spent the majority of their NBA careers as starting point guard. Beverley, an above-average shooter and perimeter defender who can function well as a secondary ball-handler, makes the most sense to this writer.