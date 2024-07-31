Lakers News: Los Angeles Wing Previews JJ Redick's Offense
Despite 15 years of playing experience, nine years of podcasting experience, and four years of broadcasting experience, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is still pretty green in the only department that matters for his current gig. He has not led a club in a coaching capacity above the pee-wee level.
Team president Rob Pelinka seemed impressed by the former 6-foot-3 sharpshooter's basketball acumen, as relayed in his commentator career and during his interviews, but the fact that he co-hosted a podcast with 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James certainly seemed to impact the inexperienced Redick's hiring.
During a fresh conversation with The Athletic's Jovan Buha, 6-foot-6 third-year Lakers shooting guard Max Christie projected how Redick could impact the team's offense, which frequently looked stagnant and lopsided durings its two seasons under now-former head coach Darvin Ham.
"I think a lot of free-flowing movement in our offense with cuts and pin downs, and you know all sorts of stuff, so that's what I've been working on here at home and especially with, you know, with the coaches in [Las Vegas Summer League] and then even in [the California Classic] too just a lot of that off ball movement catching and shooting playing off of closeouts," Christie said. "It's stuff that I really have done my first two years and then kind of expanding on it a little bit more. I think we're on the same page with that stuff, and I think we're all in agreement, um, that, you know, I'm going to be a good part of the offense and defense and the rotation just in general, so I'm looking forward to that."
Ostensibly a 3-and-D wing, Christie has yet to survive a season long enough to secure meaningful rotation minutes at the end of the year. That didn't stop Pelinka from signing him to a generous four-year, $32 million deal as a restricted free agent this summer.
More Lakers: Should Anthony Davis Request A Trade This Season?