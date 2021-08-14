Laker News: Dwight Howard Tried Recruiting Danny Green Back to LA

As if there weren’t enough players returning for a reunion, Philadelphia Sixers guard Danny Green revealed during a recent press conference that Dwight Howard tried recruiting the swingman back to the Lakers.

Howard recently returned to the Lakers for a third time after a one-year stint in Philadelphia where he averaged 7 points and 8 rebounds while backing up premier superstar Joel Embiid.

Green decided to stay in Philadelphia on a two-year deal for $20 million.

With the Lakers tied up against the salary cap with their three future Hall of Famers, there was no way the purple and gold could sign Green at his market price.

Green was a member of the championship Lakers during the bubble season where he averaged 8 points and shot 37% from the perimeter. He has three championships, with two coming in the past three years.