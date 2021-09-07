Laker News: Paul Pierce Hated Talking About LeBron James All The Time While At ESPN

Paul Pierce was apparently green with envy over having to talk about his former rival

Laker fans love to remember and hate Paul Pierce. He was a despised member of the Boston Celtics with whom the Lakers battled in the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals (mysteriously the Celtics did not make it there in 2009, what a pity.)

In a recent piece published at SI, Paul Pierce discussed all matters of topics, including his dismissal from ESPN after a video he posted to IG live which included him, very inebriated and smoking, surrounded by exotic dancers. Whether this was fair grounds for dismissal is up to the eye of the beholder. Pierce was unapologetic, and in fact was candid that he felt he was glad to be finished with his time at ESPN. Apparently what bothered him most was having to heap praise on a former rival.

"I was done with them, anyway. It wasn’t a great fit. There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time.”

Laker fans or LeBron fans in general probably revel in this quote. That Paul Pierce was a member of the hated Boston Celtics who eliminated the Lakers in the 2008 finals isn't alone what irks Laker fans. Hating a player who was very good is rather reductive. The reason for Laker fans ire runs deeper. For some, the thoughts go back to his comments in the 2010 Finals in game 2, "We ain't coming back to LA!" (Spoiler alert: They did and they lost in 7 games)

For others it is the irony of a player nicknamed "The Truth" having conflicting stories about why he had to ahem, scat, to the locker room in a wheelchair during game 1 of the 2008 NBA finals.

One thing is for sure, Paul Pierce did not enjoy heaping praise and constantly discussing LeBron James while working for ESPN. Luckily for him, he no longer has to.