Laker News: Rajon Rondo Plans to sign 1-year, $2.6 million dollar deal to re-join the Lakers

Two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star Rajon Rondo has decided to re-join his former squad. He agreed to a buyout from his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, and will make $7.5 million between the buyout and his Laker contract.

Rondo played the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, mostly coming off the bench. For the Lakers he will mostly likely provide point guard depth, taking some pressure off of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

If this season is starting to look like a reunion to anyone, they would be right. Rondo is joining Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore as former Lakers who have re-joined the team.

Between the Clipper and Hawks last year, Rondo averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 assists. He also shot 40.4% from outside, his career best.

Laker fans will remember him drastically differently depending on the team he played for. He won a title with LA in 2020's bubble season, but also was on the Celtics who bested the Lakers in 2008 and who took them to seven games in 2010.