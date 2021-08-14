Laker News: War of Words? Blake Griffin Takes Shots at LA Superteam

The Lakers dealt for Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster to formulate a trio of stars with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and then went ahead and filled out the rest of their roster with veteran shooting, Kendrick Nunn, and a reclamation project in Malik Monk. The transactions moved the Lakers up to the second-best odds to win next year’s title, according to Vegas (+350).

Current Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin is not impressed. The former LA Clippers star threw shade at the Lakers when he said how star-studded teams do not always work out.

Griffin certainly has a point, as he was a member of ‘Lob City’ with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan for six years, and through injuries and sheer bad luck (Clippers’ luck) never managed to get to the conference finals. It got so stale to the point, Griffin ended up having an acrimonious departure from the Clippers, and a not so friendly relationship with Paul.

Laker fans definitely remember when their superteam did not turn out well. Back in 2012, the additions of Steve Nash and Dwight Howard didn’t turn out too well for the team, (remember the infamous Sports Illustrated cover of Howard and Nash?) or even back in 2004 when the Lakers added Karl Malone and Gary Payton. As with every team that has became champions, talent as long as injuries and luck have a lot to do with winning the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Maybe Griffin was speaking more in the general sense, or maybe he’s still bitter from what Jared Dudley said about him in the past. Dudley previously called out Griffin’s leadership ability and called the whole time he was with Doc Rivers and the team a ‘toxic’ experience. Regardless, this will hopefully form a rivalry that may develop between the Lakers and the other superteam, Nets.