Lakers' $109 Million All-Star Trade Target Unlikely to Be Dealt in Shocking Twist
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster as the offseason rolls along. Most of the major moves are finished, although there are some teams that are looking to make trades.
Los Angeles is still hoping to improve their wing depth. After signing Deandre Ayton as their starting center, it is now their top priority to look to bring in another wing player.
They were hoping to be able to trade for Andrew Wiggins this offseason to achieve that goal. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will be an option anymore.
The Lakers have had their eyes on Wiggins since the Heat struggled down the stretch of last season, but it looks like Erik Spoelstra wants to keep him on the roster.
At the very least, Wiggins will start the year with Miami. He was traded to the Heat last year at the deadline as part of the Jimmy Butler trade that saw him go to Golden State.
Wiggins is a very good perimeter defender, which is what the Lakers lack on their roster. They are looking for guys who can help defend on the perimeter without being zeroes on offense.
Wiggins' offensive game can certainly be up and down, but he is at least someone who needs to be respected on that end of the court. The Lakers could still try to make a move for him at the trade deadline.
The Lakers might have to make a move for someone else if they are looking to add a perimeter player before the season starts. It looks like Wiggins will be off the table, at least until the deadline next year.
Rui Hachimura is their best perimeter defender right now, and he's really the only good one they have right now. After Dorian Finney-Smith signed with the Rockets, the Lakers got much worse on defense.
This past season with both the Warriors and the Heat, Wiggins averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
