Lakers $10B Valuation Could Be Even Higher Than Initially Revealed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world on Wednesday. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were sold to chief executive of Guggenheim Partners, Mark Walter.
Walter is not the majority owner of the group, and while that is the case, and it is quite shocking, the price for how much the Lakers sold is what really had heads spinning.
The valuation as things stand is at $10 billion; however, Mike Vorkunov, Joe Vardon and others from The Athletic shared how the valuation could be even higher.
According to The Athletic, the price could go up to $12 billion by the time the deal is finalized.
“The sale, which is not yet finalized, could eventually value the team at $12 billion, according to one source with knowledge of the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the transaction. That would be far more than the $6.1 billion valuation for the Boston Celtics when they were sold in March.”
Walter bought the team from the Buss family, who had been in charge of the team for the past 46 years. Jerry Buss, the legendary Lakers owner, purchased the team from Jack Kent Cooke for the price of $67.5 million.
At the time, it was a pivotal moment for the city of Los Angeles and the Lakers. Decades later, the same can be said for the Walter purchase. This purchase undoubtedly changes the dynamic for the Lakers and puts them in another stratosphere in terms of what they can do for the betterment of the team.
The Lakers are one of the more global teams — having won 17 championships and having a plethora of all-time greats to don the purple and gold, including Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Jerry West, to name a few.
This move has the potential to shift the entire landscape for the Lakers. They’ve always had the brand power—but now, they have the financial muscle to match it.
A new era is underway in Los Angeles, and this marks a major win for everyone involved.
