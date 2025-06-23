Lakers 2020 Title Shockingly Placed in NBA Championship Rankings
The Los Angeles Lakers fought through one of the most adverse runs for an NBA championship in 2020 in the 'bubble' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the confetti fell for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who took home the 2025 NBA Finals trophy on Sunday, the debate of where this title ranks among past champions now opens up.
Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd ranked the last seven NBA champions on his show, and named the 2020 Lakers as the best team.
With so many outside factors, 2020 was by far the most unique challenge, and hopefully isn't seen again, but specifically for L.A., that ring had another layer of difficulty.
Although 2020 is remembered for the pandemic that changed how the world operated, the year began with the devastating news that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven other individuals.
The emotions felt by the entire Lakers family made continuing the season tremendously difficult and gut-wrenching, given the enormous loss to the community. With the pandemic putting the basketball world on pause, discussion on whether the season should even resume was brought up amid the uncertainty around the world.
The plan for the bubble physically cut the 22 teams and their players off from the outside world, as necessary health and safety precautions had to be placed when the decision to resume the season finally came in mid-July.
The initial exhibition matches started July 22, and the last game of the NBA Finals was played on October 11. This kind of isolation from players' families, routine, and life as they knew it is an element that no other Finals run has ever incorporated.
Cowherd placing the Lakers so high might be initially shocking, but given the factors surrounding the game, it makes complete sense.
As for the actual basketball played during that improbable run, Finals MVP LeBron James put up 27.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists to earn his fourth ring and as many Finals MVP honors.
Another player on that roster, Alex Caruso, also proved to be a major contributor to Oklahoma City's run, averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 steals, and 3.6 rebounds in the Finals to earn his second championship.
