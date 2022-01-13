Lakers: 76ers Have 'Zero' Interest in a Trade Involving Russell Westbrook

At this point, Lakers fans are looking for every way possible that this team can get out of Russell Westbrook's deal. And with the way that he has played lately, it's not entirely unreasonable. He's not the source of their problem in losses, but he certainly hasn't been helping their cause as of late.

Over his last 3 games, Westbrook is absolutely ice cold. He has shot 8-40 in that span, shooting just 20 percent from the field. He has also racked up just 23 points over that period and has not made a three-pointer. The Lakers need him, and he's just not there right now.

But the odds of Russ being moved in a trade seem incredibly slim at this point. With the money left on his deal, he's not going anywhere. That would include Philadelphia, who has a problem of their own just trying to get Ben Simmons to play for them this year.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the 76ers have absolutely zero interest in a deal with the Lakers that involves Westbrook. Even with Ben Simmons unwilling to play and the relationship with his team far beyond soured, they want nothing to do with Russ.

Westbrook is going to be owed over $47 million next season, which is enough for any team in the NBA to back down from a deal. Even if he were playing at a high level, that would be difficult for a team to take on with the current salary cap.

So the only option for the Lakers right now? Make it work.