    • November 4, 2021
    Lakers: A Magic Johnson Docuseries is Coming to Apple TV

    A documentary following the life of Magic is coming.
    A new documentary about the life of Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson is in the works. Just announced, the series will follow the Hall of Famer's life both on and off of the court. 

    The four-part series will reportedly be following his life starting with his early upbringing in Michigan. The series will also cover his Championship career with the Lakers as well as his HIV/AIDS battle and later activism following the end of his career. 

    Originally planned out as a featured film, according to the LA Times, the series features interviews and video of Magic that has never been seen. The premiere date for the docuseries has yet to be officially announced. 

    Magic was taken number 1 in the NBA draft back in 1979. He played for the Lakers for 13 years, winning five championships and a Gold Medal at the 1992 Olympic Games. When he was diagnosed as HIV-positive in November 1991, he temporarily retired from the game. Johnson would return for one more season a few years later before calling it a career. 

    Since then, Magic has gone on to do some amazing things for HIV/AIDS advocacy groups. He is also now a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Sparks. 

