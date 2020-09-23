SI.com
Lakers' Alex Caruso And Danny Green Are Probable For Game 4 Of Western Conference Finals

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso (wrist) and Danny Green (left ring finger) are probable for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. 

"Alex does have some soreness in his wrist that we will MRI this afternoon for precautionary reasons, but he's listed as probable," Vogel said in a videoconference Wednesday. "We expect him to play. Danny Green has an injury to the volar plate on his ring finger of his left hand and will also be listed as probable. We would expect him to play as well. He's in there shooting right now."

Caruso said he's not sure how he sustained the injury. 

"I just noticed it was a little sore after the game and then woke up and naturally any time you have a little bit of soreness after a game or something like that, it's going to be a little stiff and a little more sore the day after," Caruso said. "Luckily we got a full day to recover and take some time to rest. Should be fine. You know, I think it's just one of those things where you get banged up and it's like knocking knees or falling on the ground. I've done that earlier this year, and it hurts for a little while and you just kind of play through it."

Green said his injury won't hold him back either. 

"The finger injury is very minimal," Green said. "It's nothing major. I don't know what you were told. It's a small thing. I'll be fine. I’ll continue to play. I've got nine other fingers; I'll be all right."

After winning the first two games of the series, the Lakers fell to the Nuggets in Game 3 on Tuesday, 114-106.

The Lakers, who are trying to reach The Finals for the first time since 2010, have a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Thursday at 6 p.m. PST on TNT. 

