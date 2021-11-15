Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Alex Caruso is Expecting Some Emotions in His Return to Los Angeles

    Caruso is back in LA, and the emotions will be running high.
    Author:

    The Lakers will welcome a red hot Bulls team into Los Angeles on Monday night. Off to a 9-4 start this year, Chicago comes to Staples Center after just taking down the Clippers. 

    The Lakers will also be welcoming back a familiar face on Monday night as well. Alex Caruso left Los Angeles after last season to sign a huge $37 million deal with the Bulls. LA reportedly offered him just $7.5 million annually. 

    Now Caruso comes back to Los Angeles for the first time since signing his deal. And speaking with Bulls' media following a win, he admitted that the emotions were going to be there. 

    Read More

    I know there’s going to be some emotions on my part. It was a special place for me for four years. Anytime you win a championship with a team, it's really special to be coming back. ...It's really special the bond that I have with the fans, teammates, coaching staff, player development guys, front office. It still resonates. 

    Lakers fans will probably give him a very warm welcome, especially after learning he did want to stay in LA. Caruso has been a big part of the Bulls' hot start to the season, including being a key player in their defense, which is ranked near the best in the NBA. 

    Caruso's Lakers teammates also gave him plenty of praise ahead of Monday's matchup. 

    alex caruso-usa today
    News

    Lakers: Alex Caruso is Expecting Some Emotions in His Return to Los Angeles

    54 seconds ago
    melo-lbj-usatoday
    News

    Lakers: LA is Paying Luol Deng the Same Amount as These 3 Stars

    3 hours ago
    alex caruso-usa today
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Jokes About Facing Former Teammate Alex Caruso This Week

    5 hours ago
    pat-bev
    News

    Lakers: Patrick Beverley Reminisces How LA Became a Clipper Town

    20 hours ago
    kent bazemore 11-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: These Ex-Starters Are Out Of The Rotation

    20 hours ago
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel’s Thoughts on Talen Horton-Tucker Debut

    22 hours ago
    wayne-ellington
    News

    Lakers: Three Thoughts to Sunday’s Win Against the Spurs

    23 hours ago
    Bazemore-Lakers
    News

    Lakers: Kent Bazemore Working Through A Very Bad Shooting Slump

    Nov 14, 2021