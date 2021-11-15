Lakers: Alex Caruso is Expecting Some Emotions in His Return to Los Angeles

Caruso is back in LA, and the emotions will be running high.

The Lakers will welcome a red hot Bulls team into Los Angeles on Monday night. Off to a 9-4 start this year, Chicago comes to Staples Center after just taking down the Clippers.

The Lakers will also be welcoming back a familiar face on Monday night as well. Alex Caruso left Los Angeles after last season to sign a huge $37 million deal with the Bulls. LA reportedly offered him just $7.5 million annually.

Now Caruso comes back to Los Angeles for the first time since signing his deal. And speaking with Bulls' media following a win, he admitted that the emotions were going to be there.

I know there’s going to be some emotions on my part. It was a special place for me for four years. Anytime you win a championship with a team, it's really special to be coming back. ...It's really special the bond that I have with the fans, teammates, coaching staff, player development guys, front office. It still resonates.

Lakers fans will probably give him a very warm welcome, especially after learning he did want to stay in LA. Caruso has been a big part of the Bulls' hot start to the season, including being a key player in their defense, which is ranked near the best in the NBA.

Caruso's Lakers teammates also gave him plenty of praise ahead of Monday's matchup.