    • November 13, 2021
    Lakers: Alex Caruso’s Departure May Be Sad for Fans, But This Coach Isn’t
    The GOAT is already a fan favorite in Chicago.
    Like a rollercoaster, the Lakers gameplay this season has been up and down. With a record hovering around .500 (7-6), they have failed to find any consistency, especially with different players coming in and out of the lineup with injuries. The main factor for this shoddy play has mainly come on the defensive end. After ranking first last season in defensive rating, the Lakers defense has ranged from lockdown to non-existent from quarter to quarter.

    One of their main defensive staples over the year, Alex Caruso, recently departed for Chicago this past offseason. He opted to get the bag in the Windy City, rather than stay underpaid in Hollywood, and honestly who can blame him? He is set to make $8.6 million this season. Had the Lakers decided to pay that to him this season, they would have paid $34 million, especially with the team being in the luxury tax.

    Understandably, fans and media pundits have criticized Rob Pelinka and the front office for letting Caruso walk. The team desperately misses his elite defense and hustle plays, two things that made him a fan favorite.

    Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was ecstatic that Caruso no longer plays for the Lakers. Before yesterday’s game again Caruso’s Bulls, Kerr stated how he was happy Caruso no longer played in the same conference, so his team did not have to deal with him at least four times a year.

    Kerr is probably not alone. Other Western Conference contenders were probably relieved upon learning that Caruso was joining Chicago. The GOAT was primarily asked to guard premium wings of opposing teams, and now the Lakers have their work cut out for them with their aging roster.

