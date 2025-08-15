Lakers Almost Traded Kobe Bryant to Major West Rival in 2007, Says Owner
In an alternate universe, the late Kobe Bryant would've forced his way off the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks.
This statement sounds like something one would find in a Dallas Mavericks fan fiction piece on the internet. However, in actuality, Mark Cuban recently revealed that there was a high likelihood that Bryant was going to become a member of the Mavericks franchise until the plug was pulled at the very last minute.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James, Mavs’ Anthony Davis Send Internet Into Frenzy With Social Media Posts
Cuban made an appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal. Within the interview, Cuban divulged a little nugget of information that shocked not only O'Neal, but presumably all those listening who happen to be NBA fans.
"Do you realize how close we were to trading for Kobe in 2007? I talked to Jerry Buss and worked something out with Jerry because Kobe asked to leave. It was going to be Josh Howard and Jason Terry, and picks. And no Dirk [Nowtizki] — because I said anyone but Dirk. I literally remember telling this dude, 'Guess what? Kobe is going to be a Mav.' I literally thought it was done. And then Mitch Kupchak stepped up and said, 'We can't do this.' He talked Kobe out of it. The rest is history."
The thought of Bryant in any non-purple and gold jersey is a strange one. He is firmly etched into the Lakers' Mount Rushmore, considering his illustrious career. Save for Magic Johnson and perhaps Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bryant is widely viewed as the best player in what most consider to be the best franchise in the history of the NBA.
During this time period, the Lakers were floundering relative to expectations in the wake of O'Neal being dealt to the Miami Heat a few years earlier.
More news: Asking Price for Top Reported Trade Target Revealed
Knowing Bryant needed help, the franchise worked to get him a fellow running mate — and that came in the form of Pau Gasol. The Spanish big man not only helped the Lakers win two NBA Championships, but he also became one of Bryant's best friends in the process.
While this isn't the first hypothetical 'what if' scenario bandied about in NBA circles, it's certainly one of the more interesting ones.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.