Lakers Among LA Sport Teams Pledging $8M Donation to Wildfire Relief Efforts
The Los Angeles Lakers, along with 11 other professional sports teams, are donating more than $8 million to support those affected by the fires raging throughout Los Angeles.
"As the people of Los Angeles and its surrounding communities begin the long recovery from the region’s devastating fires, 12 professional sports organizations – Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and Sparks – have pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million to support victims in need, as well as those fighting the fires," the press release read.
Los Angeles sports teams will also host three different events where thousands of items will be donated. The Lakers have also partnered with the Fanatics Foundation.
"Bolstering their financial contributions, the 12 teams (in partnership with the teams’ own foundations) have also joined forces with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to Angelenos who have been evacuated from their homes. In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events," the press release added. "These events will also feature individual teams’ community partners on site at various locations distributing personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers and more. Evacuated victims of the fires will be able to participate in the distribution events on Friday, January 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at three locations – Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium.
"Angelenos with proof of residency in evacuated Zip Codes will be eligible to attend. Additionally, bus transportation is being offered to help individuals residing in area evacuation shelters with travel to stadium distribution sites. Lunch will be provided to individuals and families at the stadium events."
It's evident the unity in Los Angeles has also seeped into the sports world as the Lakers and other teams throughout the city have shown a collective effort to support Angelenos. Head coach JJ Redick's family were among those who lost their homes to the Palisades fire.
“Everything we owned that was of any importance to us, almost 20 years together as a couple and 10 years of parenting, was in that house," Redick said. "It’s an awful feeling to lose your home. I think what has happened over the last 72 hours from me being up there and from having a number of people that had homes in the Palisades that are also staying at the hotel, you really get a sense of just the communal destruction. I got back to the hotel, and of course my wife and I are emotional. I’m not sure I’ve wept or wailed like that in several years."
