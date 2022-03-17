Skip to main content
Lakers: An Impressive LeBron James Streak Ends on Wednesday

The Lakers loss to the Timberwolves marked the first time LeBron hasn't accomplished this particular feat in a while.

The Lakers losing games isn't anything new this season. Unfortunately, fans have grown accustomed to watching the purple and gold rack up defeats faster than a Costco bagger on Christmas Eve. On Wednesday, Lakers saw a rarity - LeBron James failed to score 20 points for the first time in months in the Lakers 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Michael Corvo of Clutch Points pointed it out shortly after Lakers television play-by-play announcer Bill McDonald noted the statistic on air.

Oddly enough, that December 17th game against the Timberwolves is an important timestamp in more ways than one for the Lakers. It was also the game that Anthony Davis suffered the knee injury that caused him to miss 17 games. 

Since that game, LeBron has averaged a healthy 31.6 points per game. For the season, that mark stands at 29.5. Entering Wednesday, LeBron trailed only Joel Embiid (29.9) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.7) in that category. 

Despite LeBron's scoring efforts, the Lakers can't seem to get back on their feet. Anthony Davis sidelined with another injury surely has an impact, but one would hope the Lakers could do better than a 2-9 record since the All-Star break. 

It's fascinating and discouraging that LeBron has scored at least 50 points in the Lakers only two wins. Essentially, if he doesn't have an A-plus, I-can't-believe-a-37-year-old-is-doing-this game, LA doesn't have a great chance to win a game.

After Wednesday's loss to Timberwolves, LA is now just a single game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the tenth-seed in the West. 

The Lakers path to fringe playoff relevancy doesn't get much easier in the coming weeks. Six of their next seven games are on the road. Their lone home game is against the newly configured Philadelphia 76ers who are 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Lakers will need plenty of LeBron James points in those games and some wins too. 

