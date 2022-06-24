Skip to main content
Lakers: Analyst Highlights the Key to LA’s Success Next Season

Lakers: Analyst Highlights the Key to LA’s Success Next Season

Los Angeles will need all the help it could get to regain its presence as a top team in the West.

Los Angeles will need all the help it could get to regain its presence as a top team in the West.

When the Lakers first started to piece together their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season, there were some big names joining the franchise. However, accompanied with those names was also some scrutiny towards their age and level of play. Fast forward to the present and it’s very clear that the experiment didn’t work out as the Lakers missed the playoffs.

Now the question is, what can the Lakers do to make a return to the playoffs and NBA Finals?

There are obviously several holes for Los Angeles to fill as well as the whole Russell Westbrook situation, but one ESPN analyst believes that the purple and gold are still in good hands. Tim Legler spoke about the Lakers’ ceiling with the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“If you’ve got LeBron James having missed the playoffs on your roster and Anthony Davis can stay healthy, those two players make up for an awful lot of mistakes with the rest of your roster.”

Despite playing in his age-37 season, James was able to play in 56 games and do so at a high level. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 total rebounds, and 6.2 assists a game. Father time has shown up in the form of limiting how many games LeBron appears in, yet it hasn’t affected his production just yet.

As for Anthony Davis, his biggest issue is staying healthy as Legler mentioned. Although he shot a measly 18.6% from beyond the arc last season, he has been putting in the work as of late. If he can remain healthy and return to form, he and LeBron could help catapult the Lakers back to the top. Of course, having a better roster surrounding them would do wonders as well. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17939928_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to Two-Way Contracts

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_18283165_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Selects Max Christie In Second Round of 2022 NBA Draft

By Eric Eulau11 hours ago
USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Now Likely to Push for Sign-and-Trade Says Insider

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
USATSI_12930597_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: How to Watch the NBA Draft Live

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_13728300_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Draft Expert Lists Three Players LA Should Target with No. 35 Pick

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Why LA Doesn't Have to Make a Trade to Get Kyrie Irving This Summer

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LA Acquires Second Round Pick in NBA Draft

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18097427_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Expected to Pursue Nicolas Batum in Free Agency

By Staff WriterJun 23, 2022