When the Lakers first started to piece together their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season, there were some big names joining the franchise. However, accompanied with those names was also some scrutiny towards their age and level of play. Fast forward to the present and it’s very clear that the experiment didn’t work out as the Lakers missed the playoffs.

Now the question is, what can the Lakers do to make a return to the playoffs and NBA Finals?

There are obviously several holes for Los Angeles to fill as well as the whole Russell Westbrook situation, but one ESPN analyst believes that the purple and gold are still in good hands. Tim Legler spoke about the Lakers’ ceiling with the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“If you’ve got LeBron James having missed the playoffs on your roster and Anthony Davis can stay healthy, those two players make up for an awful lot of mistakes with the rest of your roster.”

Despite playing in his age-37 season, James was able to play in 56 games and do so at a high level. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 total rebounds, and 6.2 assists a game. Father time has shown up in the form of limiting how many games LeBron appears in, yet it hasn’t affected his production just yet.

As for Anthony Davis, his biggest issue is staying healthy as Legler mentioned. Although he shot a measly 18.6% from beyond the arc last season, he has been putting in the work as of late. If he can remain healthy and return to form, he and LeBron could help catapult the Lakers back to the top. Of course, having a better roster surrounding them would do wonders as well.